Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBU. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CBU opened at $64.24 on Monday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $23,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,416,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

