Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,206 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Total by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Total by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 39.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of TOT opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Total SA has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Total’s payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

