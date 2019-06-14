CoinFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $64,692.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Kucoin. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00380349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02485655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00154848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000787 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,606,653 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

