Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 50.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

