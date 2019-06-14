CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective (down previously from GBX 135 ($1.76)) on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.17 ($1.62).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $251.39 million and a PE ratio of 43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 0.68 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.50%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

