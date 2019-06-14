ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 193.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 253,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 626,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 181,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.04 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/clarivest-asset-management-llc-has-2-11-million-stake-in-vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqvnda.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.