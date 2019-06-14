ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.61 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

