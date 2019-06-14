Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,491,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,011,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,953,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 205.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 454,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 305,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 36.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 968,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

