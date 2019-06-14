Claire Bramley Sells 15,819 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HPQ stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $888,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,091,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,764,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $690,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/claire-bramley-sells-15819-shares-of-hp-inc-nysehpq-stock.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.