Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 100.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,939 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $81,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 6,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,917,000 after purchasing an additional 650,344 shares during the period. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,946,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 458,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 796,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,461. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

