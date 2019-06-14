Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,857 Shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (BMV:PXMG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (BMV:PXMG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

PXMG opened at $58.91 on Friday. PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

