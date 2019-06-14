Citigroup Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

