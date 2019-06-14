Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($1.61). The business had revenue of C$322.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/choice-properties-reit-tsechp-announces-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.