Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.