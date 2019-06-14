Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.90. 693,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,518. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

