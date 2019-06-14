Centauri Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $179,886.00 and $977.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.66 or 0.08442366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039935 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 40,262,198 coins and its circulating supply is 39,830,425 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.