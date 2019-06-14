Castings (LON:CGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Castings (LON:CGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.16 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX (0.24) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Castings stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.64). 838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.46. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 444 ($5.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $11.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Castings in a research report on Monday.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

