CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in CarMax by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $10,538,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 199,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

