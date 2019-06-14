Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $9.22 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

