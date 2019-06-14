Capital One Financial Weighs in on Halcon Resources Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Halcon Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

NYSE:HK opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 4.17. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Halcon Resources by 163,623.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halcon Resources during the first quarter worth about $52,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Halcon Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Halcon Resources by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.