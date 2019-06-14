Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 812 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.76 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

