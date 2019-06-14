Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

CCBG opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,968,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

