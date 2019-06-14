Canaccord Genuity Increases Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 370

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.08 ($5.24).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 450.60 ($5.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $913.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £38,200 ($49,915.07). Also, insider Octavia Morley purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.