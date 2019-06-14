Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

CPB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

