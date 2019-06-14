Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $12,598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $7,140,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 83,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-purchases-new-position-in-patrick-industries-inc-nasdaqpatk.html.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.