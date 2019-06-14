California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,390 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 620,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after buying an additional 120,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 330,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 716.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 197,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

In related news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $513,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,697.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $150,087.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,055.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,511 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,390 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-1390-shares-of-omnicell-inc-nasdaqomcl.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.