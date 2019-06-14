California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,142 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Balchem by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

