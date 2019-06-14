California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,133,475 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 16,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

NYSE:MA opened at $261.20 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $269.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,504 shares of company stock valued at $94,748,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

