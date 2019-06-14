California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

