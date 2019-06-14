Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $164.62 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $164.62 million and $29.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.01567438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM, RightBTC, EXX, CoinTiger, Bibox, Neraex, BitMart, Huobi, CoinEx, CoinEgg, LBank, OKEx, BigONE, Kucoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

