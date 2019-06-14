Burney Co. Sells 805 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,787 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 311.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 88,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

