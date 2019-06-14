Burney Co. Has $757,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,127,000 after acquiring an additional 175,885 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SAP to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of SAP opened at $128.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $130.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.6961 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

