Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $363,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total value of $3,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,753,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,114,973 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

