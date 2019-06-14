BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Stake Raised by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.72 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/brookfield-rl-a-shs-ben-int-nysera-stake-raised-by-family-management-corp.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.