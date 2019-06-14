Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $15.17

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 289,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 267,192 shares during the period.

SPNS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 55,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,110. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $821.87 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

