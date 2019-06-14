Brokerages Set Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

OLBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 637,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 79,399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

OLBK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. The company has a market cap of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

