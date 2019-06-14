Brokerages Set ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) PT at $12.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on IBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Standpoint Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.81. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
