Brokerages Set ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) PT at $12.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Standpoint Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.81. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

