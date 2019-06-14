Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $77.70

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $685,666.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $343,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

