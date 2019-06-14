Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post sales of $5.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $3.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $32.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 million to $39.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.44 million, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $257.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 907.71% and a negative return on equity of 159.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 41,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.14. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 81,646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.