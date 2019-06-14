Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.24. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

LOW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,811. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

