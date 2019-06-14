Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.30. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.09. 6,548,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,634. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $376.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

