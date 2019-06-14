Brokerages Anticipate Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Criteo posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $131,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

