Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPAY. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,352 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $160,259.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $219,697.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,572. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.