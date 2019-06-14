Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPAY. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.61.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,352 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $160,259.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $219,697.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,572. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
