Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $921.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

