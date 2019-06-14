BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,727 Shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 520.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NI were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in NI by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NI by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NODK stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. NI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.01.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NODK. BidaskClub raised NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

