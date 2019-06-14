BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 356.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.19. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.30 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

