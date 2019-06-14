BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

