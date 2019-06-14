BlackRock Inc. Sells 479,154 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,789,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 479,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nike worth $7,224,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Nike stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

