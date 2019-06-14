BlackRock Inc. Acquires 963,616 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $319,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,743,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $50,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.56 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMBI. FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

