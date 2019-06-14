Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,292,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,623,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,422,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 412,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 460,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 362,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,273,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,529 shares of company stock worth $17,594,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

